Wilmington radiology group begins ‘Pink Shell Project’, raising breast cancer awareness

Wilmington's Delaney Radiology is putting on 'The Pink Shell Project' to raise breast cancer prevention awareness (Photo: Delaney Radiology)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Delaney Radiology has partnered with the community to create The Pink Shell Project, a collaboration designed to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention.

The radiology group says their vision for the project is to create a visually stunning and impactful “shell garden” in front of their main location at 1025 Medical Center Drive, with the assistance of the community.

Local preschools, Creative Minds Preschool and Kiddie Academy South Campus answered the call to create vibrantly painted pink shells, adorned with words of encouragement and messages of hope for those who have been impacted by breast cancer.

When patients see the colorful display, they read the statement on the low staked sign and are put in low view, like that of a child. They see the shells and are able to read the messages located on the outside. After picking up a shell, you will see names and messages on the other side. Visitors are encouraged to take a shell and display it around Wilmington so that others can be impacted by their message.

“CMP was invited to be a part of a beautiful project for breast cancer awareness,” Creative Minds Preschool said. “This project was very close to all of our hearts and we are thankful to be included.”

The team at Delaney says they are committed to raising awareness about breast cancer prevention through screening mammograms. Monthly breast self-exams and annual mammogram screenings are key to early detection. Creating environments that encourage open talk about breast health are important to keep fighting and promote awareness.