Wilmington receives funds for Affordable Housing Development

Wilmington has received funds to help pay for Affordable Housing Units (Photo: U.S. Air Force)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency has awarded $22.3 million from the Affordable Housing Development Fund to three state municipalities for new multi-family housing projects.

The new houses will increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“Rebuilding smarter and stronger includes providing safe, affordable housing to meet the needs of North Carolina families,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “By leveraging these federal dollars through local partnerships, we’re increasing community resilience for future storms while ensuring our state is better prepared for climate change impacts.”

The City of Wilmington will use the funds to develop Starway Village, a multi-family community with 278 units including 20 fully accessible ADA units. Wilmington City Council voted to use $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding toward the affordable housing project, while New Hanover County Commissioners approved $1.89 million in ARPA funds; with NCORR’s grant of $9 million making up the gap in funding for the project.