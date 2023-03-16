Wilmington restaurant prepares for big St. Patrick’s Day celebration

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday is a big day for many in the Cape Fear. Make sure you wear something green, because tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day!

The holiday is full of Irish food, fun, dancing and festivities.

We stopped by The Harp on South Third Street in Wilmington to see how staff is preparing for the big day.

They have a huge tent sent up outside of the restaurant, where they were building a dancefloor, and making room to serve fun, food and drinks outdoors.

The owner, Val Cleary, says this holiday is always huge at The Harp, and turns into an all-day event.

“As you can see, we’ve got the tents set up, and we are setting up kegerators. Tomorrow, we are open at 11, (there will be) music at 4 o’clock until the wee hours… whenever! Corn beef and cabbage, we have 900 pounds of corned beef and cabbage.”

With plenty of food and fun planned, The Harp expects tomorrow to be a big hit.

“We hope everyone can make it, and has a great time.”

There are several Irish pubs and restaurants to choose from around the Cape Fear, so while you’re having fun, remember to wear green!