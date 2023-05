Wilmington Sharks kicking off 2023 season Thursday night

The Wilmington Sharks begin their 2023 season on Thursday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The start of the Wilmington Sharks season is just a day away.

The local baseball team will take on the Morehead City Marlins Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

Fans can come out to Buck Hardee Field Thursday and Friday nights, before the team hits the road for their first away games of the year on Saturday.

For tickets, click HERE.