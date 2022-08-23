Wilmington Starbucks votes to unionize

WWAY News,
(Cropped Photo: Goarorelooam / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Starbucks on Middle Sound Loop Road and Highway 17 has voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing.

The Wilmington store first decided to file as a legally unionized store in late May.

It’s taken until now, but the store made the official announcement online this afternoon.

This Starbucks location becomes the 2nd in the state to have successfully unionized.

Categories: DISTRACTION, Local, New Hanover, News, Top Stories
Tags: , , ,

This content provided by:

Related