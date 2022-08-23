Wilmington Starbucks votes to unionize
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Starbucks on Middle Sound Loop Road and Highway 17 has voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing.
The Wilmington store first decided to file as a legally unionized store in late May.
It’s taken until now, but the store made the official announcement online this afternoon.
WE WON! WILMINGTON, NC!! 16-10 IN FAVOR TO UNIONIZE
— MSL United (@SBUXatMSL) August 23, 2022
This Starbucks location becomes the 2nd in the state to have successfully unionized.