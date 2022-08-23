Wilmington Starbucks votes to unionize

(Cropped Photo: Goarorelooam / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Starbucks on Middle Sound Loop Road and Highway 17 has voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing.

The Wilmington store first decided to file as a legally unionized store in late May.

It’s taken until now, but the store made the official announcement online this afternoon.

WE WON! WILMINGTON, NC!! 16-10 IN FAVOR TO UNIONIZE — MSL United (@SBUXatMSL) August 23, 2022

This Starbucks location becomes the 2nd in the state to have successfully unionized.