Wilmington Symphony Orchestra to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a gala concert

Photo: Wilmington Symphony Orchestra

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Symphony Orchestra will mark an important milestone this weekend with a special anniversary concert at Wilson Center in downtown Wilmington.

Sunday will be the 50th anniversary of the first concert the group performed for the public on February 20, 1972.

A Star News photo dated September 19, 1971, shows Dr. Richard R. Deas who was then head of the Music Department at UNCW. He was with two musicians during a rehearsal prior to that first public concert.

The WSO’s 50th Anniversary Gala Concert will feature heart-warming and inspiring performances by the Richard R. Deas Young Artists Concerto Competition Winners.

The 1992 Concerto Competition winner and nationally renowned saxophonist, Benny Hill, will perform a movement from Oboe Concerto in C minor by Alessandro Marcello.

Also featured during the concert will be a special guest conductor and performances by the 2021 Richard R. Deas Young Artists Concerto Competition winners: Luis Barragan Higuera (UNCW Division; piano) and Aria DiLoreto (High School Division; violin).

Dr. Steven Errante has been conductor of the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra since 1986. He is also founding conductor of the Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra and accompanist for the Girls’ Choir of Wilmington, which his wife Sandy conducts.

Tickets start at $25 and are still available for this weekend’s anniversary concert which will be held at 6:00 PM.