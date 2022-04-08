Wilmington Vegfest is back and at Legion Sports Complex

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –On Sunday, April 24, 2022, the community will be back together for Wilmington Vegfest. The last festival was in 2019 and has been since impacted due to the pandemic.

“We are moving outdoors this year at our new location, Legion Sports Complex and the festival will be in the backfield. The goal of the event is to educate the public about the benefits of adopting plant-based choices and to promote vegan-friendly businesses and organizations’ resources in the Wilmington area and beyond.”

North Carolina Farmed Animal Save is presenting this year’s festival. “We need to motivate the activists in the community to help the farmed animals,” shared Roxanne Kirtright, Founder of NCSAVE. “It’s about saving the animals and the environment and it will take an army to create the necessary changes to help save our planet.”

Sign up to help at their booth at the event.

“We are excited to be back in Wilmington,” Helene Greenberg, Executive Director of Triangle Vegfest shares, “We’ve missed the Wilmington community and can’t wait to share our festival with them again.”

This year, Vegfest is joining forces with the Wilmington Earth Day Festival. Their event is on Saturday, April 23 making it a perfect weekend to come to Wilmington and check out both events.

There will be music at the festival along with their Family Fun Zone for the children to enjoy the day playing with our life-sized games, corn hole, and many other fun options.

Wilmington Vegfest will take place, rain or shine, from 11am – 5pm on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The event is outdoors at Legion Sports Complex on the backfield.

Admission is $10 for the general public, $5 for college students and military, free for children and seniors over 65. All are welcome to our events and no one is ever turned away because of cost.

Festival-goers, please BYOB (Bring your own bags or bottles). Composting is encouraged and recycling bins will be available for non-compostable items.

For more information and to make a donation, please visit:

wilmingtonvegfest.com or vegfestexpos.com