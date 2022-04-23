Wilmington Vegfest returns Sunday after 2 year absence due to COVID

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Wilmington Vegfest is back this year with a new, fully outdoor venue.

The event is this Sunday 11:00 am until 5:00 pm on The Backfield at Legions Sports Complex.

Vegfest will feature live music, a family fun zone, vendors, food trucks, and lots of vegan food.

Tickets are on sale for the event HERE. They can be purchased at the door, but will go up $5 from the online prices.

Children and seniors (65 and up) get in free.

For more information on the event and a vendor map, you can visit wilmingtonvegfest.com.