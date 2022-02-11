Winning meal options for healthier Super Bowl party celebrations

Photo Credit: switz1873 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From chicken wings to over-the-top desserts, lots of people will be hosting big parties this Sunday for Super Bowl LVI.

With the pandemic, rising inflation and supply chain issues, traditional meats like chicken and beef typically served on football’s biggest day will likely take a bigger bite out of your wallet this year.

We asked Wilmington dietitian Callan Hoerdemann to offer some suggestions for picking healthier items as you plan your Super Bowl meal offerings:

Animal protein is getting pricey so what are some ways people on a budget can keep good, quality protein in their meal plan?

Hoerdemann: When most people think of the word protein, they automatically think of meat. However, there are plenty of ways to get protein that don’t involve meat! Some examples would be: eggs, dairy (milk, cheese, yogurt-especially Greek, cottage cheese), soy foods (tofu, tempeh, milk and nuts), nut butters, seeds, beans, legumes, and a variety of whole grains.

What are some sources of protein that might surprise us?

Hoerdemann: Most people think of whole grains as providing a little fiber boost and while that is true whole grains actually offer a good bit of our protein intake for the day. A slice of whole grain bread offers 5 grams of protein depending on the brand, so there’s 10 grams of protein just in your bread on a sandwich. Another one that comes to mind is quinoa, which is in the whole grain category (1/2 cup quinoa provides 6 grams which is comparable to an ounce of meat).

What are some added health benefits of getting protein from plants?

Hoerdemann: The phytonutrients that come along with the protein from plants is an added benefit, as these act similar to antioxidants in the body, which fight free radicals and support our immune system. Some other benefits to mention are the fiber and healthy fats, which meat does not provide.

If we do plan to enjoy traditional Super Bowl foods like ribs, barbecue, chips and pizza, what can we add to the menu to help boost the nutrition for meals and snacks?

Hoerdemann: I recommend treating your Super Bowl meal like you would any other meal. Aim for a balance on your plate. I like to think of a plate like a peace sign with 3 sections. One for protein foods, one for starchy foods and one for colorful foods like fruits/veggies. Making a fun fruit salad and a veggie tray can be a good addition to complement the other fun foods.

You’re a strong supporter of “intuitive eating.” What’s your advice to help us still feel good about ourselves Monday morning if we overindulge Sunday on some of our favorite tailgate foods?

Hoerdemann: Guilt should never be an ingredient in the foods we are enjoying. Overindulging on foods that are not a part of our “usual” routine is actually a normal human response to being around foods we don’t normally have access to. I recommend treating this day like any other day by eating usual meals and snacks so that you don’t arrive to your Super Bowl foods overly hungry (which sets you up to eat past comfortable fullness). Enjoy every bite and practice mindful eating so you can honor when your body is feeling full, as this is a form of body respect. Also, challenge the “all or nothing” mentality around food this weekend. Realize that one day of eating does not make much of an impact on our health and that our overall patterns are what truly matter.