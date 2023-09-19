Woman arrested for felony hit-and-run

(Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 47-year-old Emily Elizabeth Hayes is now in custody after Wilmington Police put out a warrant for her arrest after she allegedly hit a pedestrian with her car and left the scene.

The hit-and-run happened Saturday, shortly after midnight near Sunnyvale Dr.

Police say Bernard had series injuries and later died at Novant Health NHRMC.

The victim of the hit and run has been identified as Michael Bernard, 61, of Wilmington.

Hayes is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under a $305,800 secured bond.