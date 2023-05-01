Woman charged with 2nd degree murder after shooting

55-year old Annie Bradford is charged with 2nd degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning on N 26nd street.

Wilmington police arrested and charged 55-year old Annie Bradford with 2nd degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing 51-year old Rufus Singletary. It happened just before 7 a.m. on N 26th street.

Police believe the shooting may have be the result of a domestic dispute.

Bradford is being held without bond at the NHCSO Detention Center.