WPD asking for help naming new equine officer
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) introduced the newest member of their department Tuesday on social media.
They announced a new equine officer on their Facebook page!
Police say for now, the horse, who is a male (or gelding), doesn’t have a name.
They’re asking for your help in naming the newest member of their team.
The contest will remain open until August 22nd.
CLICK HERE to submit your idea for a name.
We will release the winner when that information becomes available.