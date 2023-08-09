WPD asking for help naming new equine officer

WPD asking for help naming new equine officer (Photo: WPD / Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) introduced the newest member of their department Tuesday on social media.

They announced a new equine officer on their Facebook page!

Police say for now, the horse, who is a male (or gelding), doesn’t have a name.

They’re asking for your help in naming the newest member of their team.

The contest will remain open until August 22nd.

CLICK HERE to submit your idea for a name.

We will release the winner when that information becomes available.