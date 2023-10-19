WPD detective resigns from department months after CA investigation ends

Aricka Sidbury (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say Aricka Sidbury resigned from her position at the department earlier this month and is now a part-time auxiliary officer.

Sidbury joined the department in 2012 and was a detective at the department when she was placed on administrative leave in April of this year, due to a financial fraud investigation.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office in California says it began investigating last year after a business owner said they sent $20,000 to what turned out to be a scammer.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sidbury ended up being the victim of a money mule investigation and did not face charges.

Wilmington Police say it was Sidbury’s decision to resign.