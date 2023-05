WPD holding operation training involving drones, boats Wednesday night

The Wilmington Police Department will be holding training exercises Wednesday night (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you see drones in the air or rescue boats in the water Wednesday night near Wilmington, police say to not be alarmed.

WPD is holding a UAS Training Flight Operation from 7:30p.m until 10p.m. near McRae Street.

This training exercise will also involve the WPD Marine Unit.