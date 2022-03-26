Wrightsville Beach home on the market for $13.9 million looks to set records

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (STARNEWS) — Do you have a spare $10 million for a home at Wrightsville Beach? If so, that still might not be enough for the home currently on the market at 1 Auditorium Circle.

The current listing for the home is $13.9 million, which would easily surpass the highest priced home to ever sell in New Hanover County.

The record is currently held by another Wrightsville Beach property. The home at 513 S Lumina Ave. sold this past November for $6,423,686.

According to Realtor.com, the home is currently the most expensive single family home on the market in North Carolina.

