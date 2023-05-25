WWAY on-air staff compete in watermelon seed spitting competition

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Several members of the WWAY on-air staff took part in a watermelon seed spitting competition Thursday afternoon ahead of watermelon seed spitting month in June.

Matt Bennett, Jake Eichstaedt, Hannah Patrick, Juliana Lane and Matthew Huddleston participated against members of the WWAY sales department.

Hannah Patrick recorded the longest seed spit from the news team, going 26 feet.

The WWAY news team came up just short of winning, falling four feet short of the sales department’s combined total.