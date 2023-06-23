WWAY on-air staff takes part in Corn Hole Competition

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Saturday is National Corn Hole Day, celebrated on the final Saturday of June each year since 2009.

To mark the occasion, the on-air staff at WWAY took part in a Corn Hole Competition this week.

Corn Hole is a relatively simple game anyone of any age or skill level can play. Players toss bean bags towards a board 27 feet away, trying to score points as fast as possible.

A bag in the hole is worth three points, one on the board is given one point, and a bag that bounces onto the board or misses altogether received no points.

WWAY spent the last few days showing off their Corn Hold skills in a twist of the popular game. Each person tossed bags until they reached ten combined points, with the person doing it in the least number of throws being declared the winner.

Donna Gregory kicked off the challenge, getting two bags in the hole along the way and setting the mark at 44 throws to reach 10 points. But Donna wasn’t thrilled about her performance.

“I’ve done better at home against my 3-year-old grandson,” Donna said.

Ramel Carpenter was up next. Like Donna, Ramel also made two in the hole. But he reached 10 points in seven fewer throws than Donna, with a new score to beat of 37 throws.

The next competitor was Matt Bennett, who did worse than the previous two players, making one in the hole but taking 57 throws to reach 10 points.

Matt says his wardrobe may have been his fatal flaw.

“I wasn’t feeling quite as loose as I have in the past playing corn hole,” Matt confessed. “Blame the tie, maybe.”

With Ramel’s score of 37 still in the lead, Emily Anders stepped up in an attempt to take him down.

Emily started strong, but ended up just short, with a score of 38 throws to reach 10 points.

Next to try their hand at the challenge was Juliana Lane. But she struggled to find her stroke, and gave up after 32 throws.

“I did my best,” Lane said. “I got one point, but I’ll take it. I’m dressed like a corn all day.”

Marion Caldwell stepped up next to try her hand at the competition. But she failed to get any bags in the hole, taking 50 throws to reach the 10 point mark.

Conor Doherty, Sydney Bouchelle, Jeff Rivenbark, Jake Eichstaedt, Matthew Huddleston, Tanner Blue, Hannah Patrick and Lee Haywood took their throws next. To find out who won, watch the full video.

Corn Hole is believed to have been invented hundreds of years ago. It is now played by millions of people around the world.