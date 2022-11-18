WWAY takes part in Pender County Schools middle school career fair

Jeff Rivenbark and Hannah Patrick at Pender County middle school career fair at Topsail Middle School on November 18, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools hosted a middle school career fair on Friday during National Career Development Week.

WWAY’s Jeff Rivenbark and Hannah Patrick spent the morning the career fair event at Topsail Middle School. There were more than 40 other local agencies represented as well.

There were about 700 students, grades 7 and 8 from multiple schools in Pender County. The students got to ask lots of questions from WWAY and several other people in the community representing all kinds of career. There were law enforcement agencies, firefighters, people who work in technology, education, science, farming, manufacturing, and much more. Students got to see how drones work and even got to plant something at one booth.

Pender County Schools director of career & technical education Dominique Bates says talking about career possibilities in middle school will help the students make informed decisions when they get to high school and beyond.

“We want them to know. We want them to have a plan before they graduate, before they walk across the stage, they will know exactly what they are going to do and so this is helping them explore and it’s exposing them to different career sectors,” Bates said.

The students were given a sheet with different questions to ask different career professionals as a fun way to help guide them through the career event.