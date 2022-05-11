YMCA executive explains benefits of free teenage summer memberships

The Nir Family YMCA will give 13-15 year olds an opportunity for fun, fellowship and future growth with an inaugural program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — They’re known as the middle-teen years, when some kids might be tempted to get into summertime trouble: old enough to be left home unsupervised, but too young to drive or get a job.

The Nir Family YMCA in Wilmington has a new plan to offer 13 to 15-year-olds a free opportunity to enjoy all the amenities and classes offered to paying members, all summer long.

Shannon Berg, Executive Director, says the organization wants to “get them up and out, and get them into a safe place, and let them do activities and learn and also meet one another and fellowship with other teens.”

Some of the amenities include:

swimming pools

basketball courts

racquetball and handball courts

teen fitness classes

YMCA Alley (indoor games and activities)

free wifi

The program will start June 3 and run through August 26 at the Nir Family YMCA at 2710 Market Street in Wilmington, NC. during the following hours:

Mon-Thurs 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Fridays 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sat-Sun 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For registration information, click here .