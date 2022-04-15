YWCA Lower Cape Fear hosts April events to “Stand Against Racism”

From a home-buying workshop to a pizza potluck party to a swimming competition, activities abound for everyone to get involved this month.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the entire month of April, the YWCA Lower cape fear is taking a “Stand Against Racism”.

A series of events planned throughout the month will highlight the organization’s efforts to increase inclusion, equity and community involvement throughout the region.

CEO Velva Jenkins says one of the new elements this year is a month-long app challenge.

Participants can listen to a podcast, read an article, and reflect on personal experiences.

The goal is to build better social justice habits and help participants deal with power, privilege and race, especially when it comes to leadership. Topics include

Critical Race Theory

Reproductive Justice

Living Wage

Film & Media

A free homebuyers’ workshop and luncheon in partnership with North State Bank is scheduled April 21, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the City Club of Wilmington, at 25 s. 2nd. Street.

There’s also a Potluck For Peace pizza party April 21 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Wrightsville United Methodist Church, 4 Live Oak Dr. in Wrightsville Beach. The event will be moderated by Joe Conway, Chief equity and Inclusion officer for the City of Wilmington.

Finally, a “Swim Against Racism” race is scheduled April 24 from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. and a block party at the same time in the YWCA Lower Cape Fear parking lot, 2815 College Road in Wilmington. Other events include a 1-mile walk around the pool, and a 30-minute deep water tread.

For more information about any of these events, visit here.