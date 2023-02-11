1,000+ take part in ‘Night to Shine’ prom event in Wilmington

The prom featured a number of elements, including a live band, food, karaoke, and even limousine rides.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than a thousand people took part in a special prom in Wilmington on Friday, February 10th.

Port City Community Church hosted the 2023 “Night to Shine” prom.

Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the “Night to Shine” is a community event geared towards people with special needs ages 14 and up.

This year’s event was the first major in-person “Night to Shine” since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s wonderful that people are finally coming back and everyone’s happy,” said an attendee named Ian.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been to ‘Night to Shine’ and now that we’re back in person I’m so glad,” said an attendee named Joseph, who added that he was thrilled “Just being with friends and family, and living it up, partying!”

With over 600 attendees, organizers say the “Night to Shine” needs more than 900 volunteers to create the perfect prom night experience, and at Port City Community Church, both Marines and community members stepped up to volunteer.