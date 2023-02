2-week-old otter pups making good progress at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

Three young otter pups are making good progress (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Time flies when you’re an otter pup.

Three Asian small-clawed otters born on January 31st have already more than doubled their birth weight.

The otters haven’t opened their eyes yet — it could take seven weeks for that — but are making healthy progress.

The pups join parents Leia and Quincy along with big sisters Stella, Mae and Selene at the Aquarium.