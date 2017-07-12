Carolina Beach joins the list of towns allowing alcohol earlier on Sundays

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Carolina Beach Town Council voted unanimously to pass the Brunch Bill on Pleasure Island.

Governor Roy Cooper recently signed Senate Bill 155, also known as the “Brunch Bill”, into law, letting local governments decide whether or not to allow restaurants to sell alcohol beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Carolina Beach is the second in New Hanover County to do so. Officials said the law is effective immediately.

“Well I’m all for it, of course, because we do sell alcohol,” Hoplite Irish Pub and Restaurant Owner Ron Stevens said.

“Certainly for us it’s going to make customers a little more happy,” Stevens said. “We have people here at 11:00 having lunch on Sunday and they’re waiting until 12:00 to be able to have a beer or a mixed drink, so it’s going to make them happy.”

Stevens said they are in the process of adding a brunch menu to the weekends. He said that will start in January 2018.

On Monday, the Wrightsville Beach Board of Alderman voted to approve the ordinance.

Surf CityRaleigh and Carrboro have already approved the change.

