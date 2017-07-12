North Carolina city says ‘no’ to early Sunday alcohol sales

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina city has rejected the idea of early Sunday alcohol sales. Local media outlets report the Board of Aldermen in New Bern entertained a motion to adopt the measure during its meeting on Tuesday.

The city tweeted Alderman Jeffrey Odham made a motion the motion, but no one offered to second it and there was no vote of the proposal said it would deter people from going to church.

The Raleigh City Council voted last Wednesday for an ordinance allowing local Alcoholic Beverage Control permit holders to serve drinks at 10 a.m. instead of noon. Carrboro’s Board of Aldermen passed a similar ordinance last week.

Atlantic Beach, Surf City, Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach have also adopted early Sunday alcohol sales.

