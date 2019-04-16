Two NC breweries release Cherie Berry-themed beers

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY/WFMY) — Two North Carolina breweries are paying homage to the state’s iconic Commissioner of Labor Cherie Berry by releasing brews inspired by the Elevator Queen’s name.

Beaufort-based Mill Whistle Brewing released its Cherry Berry Sour Ale earlier this month.

According to Tom Backman from Mill Whistle, in December their team brewed a cherry berry sour beer called Elevator Queen.

“We aged this beer on cherries for three months,” Backman shared.

In March, the brewery was granted state approval on their Cherry Berry sour ale product called “Elevator Queen.”

How fitting!

Elevator Queen was released at Mill Whistle brewing’s annual event, Mill Fest.

“Ironically, The Elevator Queen announced her retirement 4 days before our release to the Elevator Queen beer,” Backman added.

WFMY confirmed with the Department of Labor that The Unknown Brewing Company in Charlotte is also releasing a Cherie Berry-inspired beer later this month.

On April 12, the brewery posted a sneak peak of the beer’s label on Facebook.



The beer’s name — Elevator Lady, another popular variation of Berry’s many nicknames.

The post says the beer is an ale kettle-soured with cherries and berries, of course!

“Elevator Lady” is scheduled to be on tap on April 26.

Cheers!