Michael Jordan donating more than $1.1 million to Laney High School

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Michael Jordan continues giving back to his alma mater.

Laney High School Athletic Director Fred Lynch confirmed Thursday that the NBA legend has donated a gift of more than $1.1 million to the school.

- Advertisement -

The money will be split in two, with half going toward the athletic department. The other half will be used for projects that the school sees as most necessary.

Jordan was in Wilmington last fall to give back to victims of Hurricane Florence and donated sneakers to kids at the Boys & Girls Club.

Jordan starred at Laney in the early 1980s before heading on to UNC and a Hall of Fame career in the NBA. He now owns the Charlotte Hornets. Laney’s gym bears his name, and he and his Nike Air Jordan brand have helped support the school through the years, including royalties from sales of Jordan’s Laney jersey and an ad campaign that featured the Laney logo.

Jordan visited campus in May 2017 to shoot a Gatorade commercial. The commercial aired that summer.

Jordan also played baseball at Laney. During his time there his family donated $1,500 to help fund construction of the school’s baseball field, according to his senior yearbook.