Local teen with autism wishes for birthday cards, turning 18

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have an update to a story we tell you about each year around this same time.

It’s about 17-year-old Dante Brown, a New Hanover County teen with autism. He has become known around the Cape Fear and around the country for his annual request of birthday cards.

He absolutely loves getting birthday cards. This year, he is celebrating a big birthday. Brown is turning 18.

“He say’s, ‘Mommy, I’m gonna be a man!'” Brown’s mom Linda Lee said.

Again this year, his mother reached out on Facebook asking for as many birthday cards as possible for Dante. She said people have been reaching out to him on Facebook asking about his birthday this year.

Two years ago, he got about 500 cards from around the world.

If you would like to send him a card, his address is 14 Apple Road Castle Hayne, NC 28429. Brown’s birthday is August 1.