Brewery prints ‘Epstein didn’t kill himself’ on bottom of cans

CLOVIS, CA (WMPH) — Questions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein‘s apparent suicide have popped up everywhere lately.

Now, they have even made their way to a beer can.

Printed on the bottom of cans of a stout from Tactical OPS Brewery is the message: “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

The internet is full of conspiracy theories surrounding the death of the disgraced financier in jail.

The offbeat promotion is the brain child the brewery’s manager.

“I was like, ‘hey, what if we do this?’ And uh, on our basher can that we’re doing, we put in a ‘Epstein didn’t kill himself’ because you know, it’s a big thing right now,” said Carlos Tovar.

Tovar is hoping the controversy will help sell his suds, although there is a limited supply.

Next week, the message ‘Happy Birthday Marines’ will appear on select beer cans from the brewery.