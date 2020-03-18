Three in custody after fatal motorcycle crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three motorcyclists are in custody after a fatal crash left one person dead.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, they responded to an accident near 16th Street and Church Street between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. A group of motorcyclists were traveling at a high rate of speed, heading southbound on 16th Street. One of the bikers from the group swerved to avoid a vehicle and crashed into a pole. He has been pronounced dead.

Three members of the group of motorcyclists were arrested for their involvement with the incident. The case is still under investigation.