North Carolina tech company to create close to 1,200 new jobs

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina company that sells software to technology firms for voice and message applications plans to create nearly 1,200 jobs in the state over the next eight years.

The news comes as Bandwidth Inc. and the state unveiled plans for $103 million in capital investment while the company expands its Raleigh headquarters and operations. The company is currrently located on N.C. State University’s Centennial Campus.

The department says average pay for the new jobs will approach $100,000.

Bandwidth could receive $33 million in cash payments over time if it meets job-creation and investment goals through a state incentives program.