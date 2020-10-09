Panthers coaches to mask up for ‘Sweet Caroline’ celebration

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said the team’s coaching staff will be masked up for future victory celebrations in the locker room that include the singing of “Sweet Caroline.”

A decision on whether the players should wear masks, too, is under evaluation.

The Panthers have celebrated their first two wins of the season against the Chargers and Cardinals with assistant special teams coach Ed Foley leading players in the singing of the famous Neil Diamond song.

Videos from the team’s Twitter account show players gathered in close proximity to Foley and each other singing without masks on.