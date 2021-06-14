UNSOLVED: Video shows car following victim before deadly shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are still looking for answers in an unsolved shooting death that happened early Christmas morning in 2020.

Jalisa Bellamy, 31, a mother of two, was shot and killed while driving home from a Christmas party. The suspect’s vehicle was seen on surveillance video following Bellamy’s car before the shooting happened.

The list of ways to describe Jalisa Bellamy is long.

“She was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and she lived that to the best of her ability. She loved life,” Jalisa’s mom Pamela Whitfield said. “She loved people. She loved her job. She loved family.”

“Jalisa was a free spirit, you know, who simply loved life,” Jalisa’s dad John Bellamy said.

Bellamy was a mother of two, a Wave Transit worker and a well-known member of the Wilmington community.

“She worked almost 30 hours of overtime every week,” John Bellamy said. “And that’s just to get the things she needs for her boys.”

John Bellamy said his daughter had bigger dreams.

“It wasn’t her destination,” Bellamy said. “Her and I often talked about possibly returning to school to get in the field of nursing. I thought she would be good for that because she had a genuine love for people.”

She would never reach that destination. In the early morning of Dec. 25 2020, Detective Robert Pearce with the Wilmington Police Department said Bellamy was leaving a Christmas party with some friends. John Bellamy said the passenger was Jeremy Williams, the father of one of Bellamy’s children.

“He needed a ride home,” Bellamy said. “And so she said she would take him home being the father of her son. She said, ‘Sure. No problem.'”

Detective Pearce said the party was being held on North 10th Street.

“When they left, there was another vehicle that fell in behind them that kept their distance away, but then followed them,” Pearce said.

Pearce said they were able to track both vehicles on surveillance cameras all the way from 10th and Market all the way to the scene of the crime which occurred in the 2300 block of Market Street just past 23rd Street by Kenwood. Pearce showed us the surveillance video.

“This is our suspect vehicle who as you can see is a little ways trailing behind it and actually runs a red light. Once they passed 23rd street, a black, what we believe to be a Chevy Impala pulled up beside them and began firing a weapon into the vehicle. They fired the shots from the passenger side of the vehicle,” Pearce said.

That is when Bellamy was hit by a bullet.

“She stops in the road and then she goes and takes off and she crashes into a light pole,” Pearce said.

Pearce said Bellamy died from her injuries that night. Williams was hit in the neck and was treated and released that night. Pearce said they do not why it happened, but neither he nor Bellamy’s mom, Pamela Whitfield, believe the bullets were meant for Bellamy.

“We don’t know whether it was gang related, whether it was domestic related,” Pearce said. “We don’t believe she was the intended target.”

“No, not at all. In my mind, I’m thinking it was mistaken identity or the bullet was meant for somebody else,” Whitfield said.

Pearce said there was one witness who told police there was some damage on the suspect’s vehicle near the license plate. While police have video of the suspect’s vehicle, they do not know who was in that vehicle.

“The only information we have is a black, appears to be Chevrolet Impala, maybe somewhere between the year model of 2007 and 2010 or 2011,” Pearce said.

Bellamy’s mom and dad are both now pleading for witnesses to come forward.

“If you know anything, please help me. Help me put justice for Jalisa at peace. Jalisa is at peace, but the justice,the part of just knowing the killer is still out there roaming around thinking that they are free, that they can just go around kill, take somebody’s life and change that person’s family’s lives forever. That’s not so,” Whitfield said.

“I’m sure you would want someone to do the same thing for you if you was in that predicament that this family is in,” Bellamy said.

While Whitfield finds some comfort knowing that Jalisa is at peace, she won’t feel peace until she gets a phone call from detectives.

“I just want to know, Ms. Whitfield, we found your killer. That’s all I want to know,” Whitfield said.

Bellamy’s dad said it is not going to bring Jalisa back, but it will bring them a sense of closure.

“Death is final. It just takes my breath away from time to time… It would help the family a whole lot if we can get this criminal or criminals off the street,” Bellamy said.

No one thought this would be Bellamy’s final destination. Now, they do not want their list of questions to go on unsolved.

Crime Stoppers is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for any information that can lead to an arrest in the Jalisa Bellamy homicide.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.

If anyone has any information and wish to remain anonymous, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 531-9845 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app (TEXT 411).