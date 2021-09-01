Ida’s remnants lash states with rain, pose tornado threats

HURLEY, VA (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida are blowing into New England, a band of severe weather that’s flooding low-lying communities and forcing evacuations in Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

A teenager was found dead in a flooded apartment complex in Rockville, Maryland.

A dam near Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was dangerously full, forcing 3,000 people downstream to evacuate.

Rivers overflowed their banks in Virginia, knocking about 20 homes off their foundations and prompting dozens of water rescues. The National Weather Service also tentatively confirmed the touchdown of a tornado in Maryland’s Anne Arundel County.

A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of the Appalachians, and forecasters warn that potentially deadly floods could happen in cities from New Jersey to Boston.

