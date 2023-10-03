2023 Wilmington Riverfest has new location, expects 40K+ attendees Oct. 7, 8

The yearly event will be on Front St. from Chestnut to Brunswick Streets and will feature food, vendors and live music

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Fans of Wilmington Riverfest will have a new section to explore downtown, as this year’s festival is moving northward.

You’ll still see all the arts and crafts vendors, food booths and souvenir kiosks on Front St., but it will stretch from Chestnut St. to Brunswick St. this time, mostly due to available parking.

“Parking is free all weekend, on the street,” reminded Roderick Bell, president of Wilmington Riverfest.

“There are parking garages that will be charging this weekend, and some private spots. So first come, first serve on the street but there will be ample parking.”, he said.

Once parked, attendees will have plenty to see and do at this year’s Riverfest.

“They’re gonna see over 110 vendors, ” Bell revealed.

Nearly 20 of them will be food vendors, according to Bell.

“On Saturday, we have performances for dance studios, martial arts and things of that nature,” Bell explained.

“But then on Sunday, we’re bringing back the bands!”

The bands will perform from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, and Bell said that gives people a reason to attend both days.

Some of the bands on tap to perform Oct. 8 include SouLe and the SuperBand, Dogstar Chaos Go Go Band, Christian Brinkley, Dead Fox No Groove, and Chaotic Behavior.

For a schedule of bands, visit here .

There’s a Kidzone Saturday until 4 p.m. in the Cape Fear Community College student parking lot, complete with bounce houses, various first-responder vehicles and activities for the youngest attendees.

There’s a no-dog policy, and Bell explained why.

“A lot of people think it’s a Riverfest policy, but it’s not, it’s a [Wilmington, NC] city policy,” Bell said. “And just bringing pets down there, whether they’re on a leash or not, is a city ordinance.”

The ordinance Bell is referring to can be found here .

Bell said there have been a few pet behavior issues in the past, so he has a warning for pet lovers.

“If you do want to bring your dogs, there is a fine, but if you do want to take on that chance…”, he shrugged.

Many people look forward to the fireworks during Riverfest, but there’s been a change to that activity as well.

“Unfortunately, we won’t be able to have fireworks this year”, Bell explained, due to organizers being unable to launch the fireworks from the U.S.S. North Carolina.

“They’re currently under construction, that fenced off area, so we can’t use it.”

Bell says the committee also tried to arrange to shoot the fireworks from a barge in the Cape Fear River, similar to what’s been done for Independence Day celebrations, but it became cost prohibitive.

So at least for this year, there will be no fireworks show during Wilmington Riverfest.

Still, Bell says, there’s plenty of fun for families who want to enjoy the beautiful weather predicted for the weekend.

“We’re expecting anywhere from 20 to 40 thousand people…over the course of the whole weekend,” Bell explained. “And that’s about 20 to 40 thousand locals and also people coming from out of town.”

According to the group’s web site, prior Wilmington Riverfests have translated to close to $13 million dollars for the Cape fear area economy.

Riverfest Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.