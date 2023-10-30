22-year-old woman charged in fatal hit and run appears in court

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A court appearance Monday for a woman accused of DWI and hitting and killing a man over the weekend. 22-year-old Hailey Sigg appeared in court Monday via video. There was no shortage of emotions when the court described the events that took place early Saturday morning.

Sigg was visibly upset and crying throughout her appearance. The 22-year-old is accused of hitting and killing 21-year-old UNCW student McGroary Domitrovits with her vehicle in the 700 block of Eastwood Road early Saturday morning. Domitrovits died at the scene after the accident. The state revealed some of the details of the investigation, including the use of facial recognition software that could not be used due to the extent of Domitrovits’ injuries.

Sigg allegedly blew a .15 on her breathalyzer test. It also came out in court during the sobriety test, law enforcement claimed she acted like “a cheerleader” when doing some of the tests. One officer had to walk away because he was frustrated that Sigg was not comprehending the severity of the situation.

Sigg’s bond is set at $625,000, she’s ordered to wear a SCRAM bracelet and is under electronic monitoring. Her next court date is set for November 16th.