Alligator relocated from resident’s yard by Sunset Beach Police

Police recently relocated an alligator from a resident's yard (Photo: Sunset Beach Police Department)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A 9-foot alligator was recently relocated from a resident’s yard in Sunset Beach.

The alligator had unsuccessfully attempted to exit through the rails of a fence. The resident says they could tell the alligator couldn’t get out, and decided it was time to call for help.

Out of concern for the safety of the alligator, officers came to its aid. Police say the alligator wasn’t happy, as it didn’t realize Sergeant Harden, Officer Gonzalez, and Officer Gray were there to help. The officers safely removed the alligator and it was returned to the neighborhood pond.

If you see an alligator potentially endangering human life or possibly themselves, you are asked to call the Sunset Beach Police Department to further evaluate the situation. Always call 911 if immediate police assistance is needed.