Alligator relocated from Sunset Beach store to nearby pond

An alligator was relocated to a pond Friday in Sunset Beach (Photo: Sunset Beach Police Department)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police relocated an alligator from a store front in Sunset Beach to a nearby pond on Friday afternoon.

Officers with the Sunset Beach Police Department were dispatched to Coastal Outfitters for complaints of a 6-foot alligator at the business entrance. When officers arrived, the alligator was concealing himself under several display chairs where customers enter and exit the business.

Out of concern for the safety of the business owners, customers, and the alligator, it was safely relocated to a nearby pond in Sunset Beach.