Area athletes shine at NC 2023 Special Olympics

Area athletes shine at NC 2023 Special Olympics (Photo: MGN / Special Olympics)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2023 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Summer Games wrapped up on June 4th in the Raleigh area.

The weekend of competition included over 1,300 Special Olympics athletes, Unified partners, and individuals without intellectual disabilities from across the state.

The competition included a variety of sports, including:

Basketball

Bowling

Gymnastics

Powerlifting

Swimming

Volleyball

As SONC’s largest state-level competition, the athletes competed at various venues in Holly Springs, Raleigh and Cary.

To keep the competition fair, athletes were placed in divisions based on age, gender, and ability level.

Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to the top three winners in each division, followed by 4th through 8th place ribbons.

You can see the competition results by clicking here.

Athletes competing in the 2023 SONC Summer Games represented both Brunswick and New Hanover Counties, among others.