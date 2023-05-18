Art at the Harbor Way Gardens at Wrightsville Beach May 21

This year's event features Plein Air artwork from at least 15 local and regional artists and a succulent plant sale

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Springtime in the Cape Fear means azaleas, beach trips and outdoor art festivals, including this weekend’s Art at the Harbor Way Gardens event.

All this week more than a dozen local and regional artists will be using the Plein Air style to create beautiful paintings of gardens and other landscapes in the Wrightsville Beach, NC area. Their work will be on display, and for sale during the event May 21.

Garden Club cookbooks and engraved bricks and pavers will also be on sale, with proceeds benefitting improvements for the Harbor Way Gardens.

Organizer Wylene McDonald from Harbor Island Garden Club stopped by WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina to talk about the event. She said, admission is free, and parking is complimentary at the Wrightsville Beach municipal park.

The event runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. May 21 at the gardens at 321 Causeway Drive in Wrightsville Beach, NC.

To learn more about the Harbor Island Garden Club, visit here .