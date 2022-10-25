BCC instructor, students discover history in archaeology dig

Brunswick Community College Students and their teacher recently unearthed history in downtown Wilmington (Photo: BCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick Community College instructor and her students recently unearthed history in downtown Wilmington.

Heather Crisco accompanied several BCC students to a community dig on Front Street as part of a unit on Archaeology in an attempt to bring learning to life.

“I wanted to help my students apply the techniques we talked about in class to a real, hands-on experience in the field,” Crisco said. “When I found out about this dig site, I was excited and wanted to share it with the class.”

Throughout the day, the group helped dig up history dating back to the 1700s.

“We found a jawbone with intact teeth that may have belonged to a boar, small horse or cow,” Crisco said. “Another fun find was pieces of a porcelain teacup. It was amazing to see brilliant colors and designs on things so old.”

The dig happens every other Saturday in Wilmington and is led by the Public Archaeology Corps.

While no one is certain about the type of structure that once called this place home, findings suggest that it might have been a tavern or store front, or both.

Only time, and bits of precious history revealed by curious explorers like those at BCC, will tell.