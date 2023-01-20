Bladen County man arrested for allegedly possessing two pounds of marijuana

Joseph Lemon has been arrested on alleged drug charges (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Clarkton man has been arrested on drug charges.

Joseph Lemon, 30, was arrested at his residence in the 1100 block of Mitchell Ford Road in Clarkton.

During the arrest, Deputies say they observed an overwhelming odor of marijuana emitting from the residence.

They say they found amounts of marijuana, paraphernalia, and US currency. Agents were able to establish probable cause to apply for a secondary search warrant for the property in the 1200 block of Mitchell Ford Road. During this search, over two pounds of marijuana and a Ruger 5.7 semiautomatic handgun were located and seized.

Lemon was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, manufacture marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lemon was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.