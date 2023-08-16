Body Camera video shows deputy saving choking baby

Deputy rescues choking baby on August 13, 2023 (Photo: Arapahoe County Sheriff/CBS)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO (KCNC) — Dramatic body camera-worn video from an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy showed the moments he rushed into a home to save the life of a baby, according to CBS News Colorado.

Deputy Nicholas Pacheco told CBS News Colorado that he arrived roughly three minutes after receiving the call on Sunday.

Pacheco said he noticed the one-month old had turned blue by the time the mother handed him over, according to CBS News Colorado.

The deputy immediately began life-saving procedures, which he continued until paramedics could arrive. The baby was then rushed to a children’s hospital, where family said he is doing well, according to CBS News Colorado.

Pacheco believed the baby may have been choking on breast milk mixed with infant cereal or formula, according to CBS News Colorado.