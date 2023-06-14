Brunswick Co. Board of Elections hosting free accessible voting seminar

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Elections is hosting another session in its monthly election education series to help you better understand the accessible voting options for people of all abilities.

Thursday’s seminar will cover accessible options for voting by mail or in person, information about how curbside voting works, rules on receiving assistance with voting, and a demonstration of the accessible voting machine.

Brunswick County Board of Elections Director Sara Lavere said accessible voting describes how the voting process is made usable for everyone. This includes voters who may have a disability. A voter with a disability has the right to vote privately and independently, have an accessible polling place with voting machines for voters with disabilities, and seek assistance from poll workers or a person of their choosing.

Lavere came in to WWAY to discuss the seminar and explains the importance of it.

“The procedures and the tools that we have in place to make sure that voting is available to everyone, and that includes voters that may have a disability. We have a lot of things available to voters so that they can vote independently, and privately, and don’t have to have someone assist them,” Lavere said.

Lavere said on Thursday, they will discuss the accessible options available for voting by mail or in person, how curbside voting works and who is eligible, rules for receiving assistance with voting, and give a demonstration of the accessible voting machine. This ballot marking device allows voters who are blind, visually impaired, or have dexterity issues to vote independently.

The seminar is Thursday from 5:30pm – 6:30pm. In person: Commissioners Chambers, David Sandifer Administration Building, 30 Government Center Dr NE, Bolivia. Or click here to access the event via zoom.

The event is free. No tickets are required for in-person.

Click here for more information.