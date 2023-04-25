Brunswick Co. Board of Elections hosting voter registration seminar

The free seminar is happening Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Commissioners Chambers, David Sandifer Administration Building.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Elections is gearing up to hold its second seminar in a free monthly education series.

The first seminar in March focused on an introduction to elections from understanding how the state and county boards are comprised/appointed to the local elections office staff, the types of elections, district lines and number of precincts, and how to find information you need to vote.

The second seminar on Wednesday will focus on voter registration.

Board of Elections Director Sara Lavere came to WWAY to talk about the next session this week. She said many voters think that once they have registered, they are all set. That certainly can be true, but if a voter moves, changes their name, wants to change their party, hasn’t voted in two federal elections, or has a new polling location it could affect them when they go to the polls to vote. We encourage people to check their registration before every election even if they think nothing has changed. If all voters did this it would eliminate some of the issues voters have on election day.

Lavere said they will be reviewing the multiple ways a new voter can register and how a registered voter can make changes to their registration. She said they will also discuss pre-registration for youth, what voters should do with their voter registration cards and provide information on how we keep the voter rolls clean. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

This seminar is Wednesday, April 26th from 5:30pm – 6:30pm. In person at Commissioners Chambers, David Sandifer Administration Building, 30 Government Center Dr NE, Bolivia. Click here to join the session via zoom.

The events are all free. No tickets are required for in-person. Click here for online registration.

There is another big event happening next month. Next month, they are pausing our election education series to host an Elections Expo on May 18. This will be an open house format that gives the public an opportunity to meet the Board of Elections staff and become familiar with the different processes that voters experience both before and during voting. This will also be an opportunity to learn more about what a municipality is, so voters have a better understanding of what they are voting on in the upcoming election this Fall.

The next seminar will be on June 15 covering accessible voting (Curbside, Verity Touch equipment, Voter assistance, other options such as Absentee by Mail).

Click here for more information.