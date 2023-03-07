Burgaw hosting first-ever Adult Prom in May

Burgaw is hosting an adult prom in May (Photo: WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t get the chance to attend prom or want to relive it, now’s your chance.

The Town of Burgaw Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is hosting the first ever Red Carpet Affair Adult Prom in a couple months.

The event is taking place on May 20, 2023 at the Historic Burgaw Train Depot from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Residents age 30 years or older are invited to attend the night that will feature dancing, a live DJ, an interactive photo booth, and the crowning of a prom king and queen.

“We are excited to host this event for adults in Burgaw and the surrounding areas as part of our efforts to offer more adult programming for the community,” said Jayna Augst, Recreation Coordinator for the Town of Burgaw.

Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress with their favorite evening attire.

The Town is offering tickets for both singles and couples. Tickets are $25 per person.

Tickets can be purchased online HERE.