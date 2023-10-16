Burgaw to host inaugural Autumn Fest October 21

A full day of family-friendly fun is in store for kids of all ages in downtown Burgaw in Pender County, NC

Burgaw, NC (WWAY) — You can dress up the kids in their costumes and get a jump on Halloween trick-or-treating at the inaugural Autumn Fest this Saturday, Oct. 21 in the town of Burgaw in Pender County, NC.

The event runs from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Courthouse Square, 100 S. Wright St. in downtown Burgaw.

Cody Suggs with the Burgaw Parks, Recreation and Tourism department stopped by WWAY to preview the festival with Good Morning Carolina co-host Donna Gregory.

“You’re gonna see pumpkins, you’re gonna see hay bales in the street, corn stalks all around, just your small hometown fall festival like you’d see on the Hallmark Channel,” Suggs laughed.

“We’ve got the whole beautification committee getting things ready downtown,” he added.

“We’ve got pumpkin-decorating, we’ve got concerts, we’ve got 5K’s, all sorts of activities for the kids,” he continued.

The event will feature a selection of bluegrass bands to set the mood for the season, with some other types of entertainment featured as well.

“The Smoky Dunes will kick things off,” Suggs said. “We have a live demonstration with our martial arts groups in town, we have an hour-long magic show, and then Massive Grass will bring us home with a 2-hour concert to finish things off,” he added.

There are also 2 early morning runs for people who want to participate.

The “Graveyard 5K” will race through town starting around 8 a.m. and continue onto the Osgood Canal Greenway and Urban Trail–even through the Burgaw Cemetery!

The “Boo-Gaw Trick or Treat One-Mile Fun Run” will include candy stations for children.

The award ceremony for the races will happen around 10 a.m.

Everyone who attends is encouraged to wear costumes.

“We have the kids’ costume contest for ages 2-17,” Suggs said. “We have prizes, so if you’re not participating in the races, it’s just a chance for you to wear a costume, come downtown, enjoy the shops and enjoy the festival,” Suggs added.

The “Own Your Own” restaurant challenge cookoff will coincide with the Autumn Fest in downtown Burgaw, so people are encouraged to be patient while trying to find a place to park.

The cookoff is a ticketed event but will open mid-afternoon to the public once judging is complete.

“Park where you can, and then obviously don’t park in areas that are designated not to park,” he reminded.

From all accounts, the community is ready to start a new fall tradition, and organizers hope this weekend’s festival goes off as planned.

“We’re a little nervous with it being the first year,” Suggs said, ”

but we think it’s gonna be a good time and families are really going to enjoy themselves.”

For more information about the Autumn Fest, visit here .