Burgwin-Wright House’s annual white elephant fundraising sale April 22

Early-arrivers will get the best selection of the donated items the Wilmington, NC landmark has been collecting all year.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Rain or shine, the Burgwin-Wright House in downtown Wilmington, NC is the place to be Saturday, April 22 for fans of vintage linens, antiques, books and many other items.

One of the area’s favorite landmarks is hosting its annual white elephant sale.

The museum has been collecting donated items all year, according to Asst. Museum Director Hunter Ingram.

He stopped by WWAY-TV to share details about this year’s event with Good Morning Carolina co-host Donna Gregory .

The sale will be in the visitor center and under the porches of the historic museum, located at 224 Market St. in downtown Wilmington, NC, so the weather will not be a factor.

Ingram says museum members get special access to early entry, at 7:30 a.m. The sale opens to the general public at 8 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

