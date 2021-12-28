Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announces New Year’s Eve closing

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will be closed on Friday for New Year’s Eve.

Customer Service centers at 235 Government Center Drive and 305 Chestnut St. will reopen for regular business at 8 a.m., Monday, January 3.

Customers can manage their accounts using the Interactive Voice-Response system by calling 910-332-6550 or online via the Customer Self-Service portal at www.CFPUA.org.

To report a water or sewer emergency during the upcoming holiday, call CFPUA’s emergency hotline at 910-332-6565.