Celebrating Christmas in July around the Cape Fear

Santa, Mrs Claus, helper in Ocean Isle Beach in July 2023 (Photo: Peter Maguire/Ocean Isle Beach Turtle Protection )

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It may be the hottest time of the year, but businesses and organizations around the Cape Fear are celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with Christmas in July events.

Boombalatti’s Homemade Ice Cream Shop has been marking the occasion for several years with Christmas ice cream flavors in July while also raising money for a good cause. According to a Facebook post, this year, Boombalatti’s is offering peppermint stick (regular and vegan), gingerbread (regular and vegan), hot cocoa, and eggnog through Tuesday July 25. The post also said, since giving is always an important part of the holiday season, they will be donating a portion of its sales to Nourish NC to help them in their mission of supporting food insecure children in our community.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Santa’s helper made a special delivery to Ocean Isle Beach. According to a post from Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization Facebook page, sea turtle nests are always on their “wish list” and Santa did not disappoint. The post said Santa and Mrs Claus delivered Nest 30 to OIB. This nest is “In Memory of Mike Joakim” sponsored by Jim & Suzanne Polono.

Scooters Family Skating Center in Wilmington is hosting its Christmas in July skate party from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Flea Body’s Anitque Mall and Auction House on Market Street in Wilmington is also celebrating Christmas in July by putting out some of their Christmas decor.