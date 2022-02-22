Century 21 Home Services transitions to Berkshire Hathaway after 35 years in business

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A big change occurred Tuesday morning for a well known business in the Cape Fear.

Century 21 Home Services in Wilmington partnered with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services after 35 years in business.

The company says the transition has been in the works for over a year and a half.

The new name will allow them to provide a better experience for agents and clients.

Owner Jeff Sweyer says he’s optimistic the company will continue to grow.

“We are the very same family, the same organization that we were yesterday,” Sweyer said. “We just now offer a much better company that will mirror and match who we are locally on a national basis. We’re just very excited about that.”

Sweyer says partnering with Berkshire Hathaway is part of their goal to continue improving.